The Solanki family of Gujarat, comprising a total of 81 members is setting a unique example of unity, harmony and bonding.

This big happy family has a uniqueness of “staying together and voting together”.

As the state of Gujarat went to polls on Thursday (December 1), this family vowed to go to the polling station together and exercise their franchise.

The Solanki family in Kamrej wants to give a message how important it is to participate in the election process, TOI reported.

There are 60 members in this family of 81, who are registered voters.

The eldest voter in the family is 82-year-old Shamjibhai and the youngest ones are 18-year-old Parth and Vedant who are first-time voters.

The Solanki family will go to Navagam polling booth.

This Gujarat family owns a manufacturing unit of farming equipment by the brand Jyoti.

The business is being run jointly by the whole family.