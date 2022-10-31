AHMEDABAD: The death toll in the horrific bridge collapse at Morbi in Gujarat has risen to 141.

Furthermore, over 100 people have been admitted to the hospital and are undergoing treatment.

A multiagency rescue operation is underway at the incident site.

Around 200 people have been rescued.

Rescue teams of the NDRF, Navy and Air Force have been pressed into service.

Many people are feared drowned in the 10 feet deep water.

Over 350 people fell into the Macchu River when a colonial-era suspension bridge over the river at Morbi town in Gujarat collapsed on Sunday evening.

The bridge is a local picnic spot that sees huge crowds on weekends and other holidays.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that there would be no laxity in rescue and relief efforts.

“The Gujarat government has been carrying out relief and rescue operations since yesterday. Centre too is extending all help to the state government,” PM Modi said.

On the other hand, the Gujarat government has constituted a committee to investigate this incident.

“We have been able to rescue most of the people. We are receiving all kinds of help from the Centre,” Gujarat home minister said.