Ganesh Chaturthi, which marks the birth of Lord Ganesha, will begin on September 19, 2023.

The ten day festival, which will end on September 28, is held by worshipping the God of New Beginnings, Intelligence and Wisdom with pomp and splendor.

To celebrate Ganesh Chaturthi 2023, you can send these greetings, messages and wishes to your dear ones on the auspicious occasion held in honour of the Remover of Obstacles-

1. May Lord Ganesh bless you with abundance and success. Happy Ganesh Chaturthi

2. This Ganesh Chaturthi, may the Remover of Obstacles clear away all your barriers and pave your way smoothly to the destination of success

3. Wish you and your family a Ganesh Chaturthi filled with lots of happiness and prosperity

4. May Lord Ganesh always fill your life with peace, joy, success and prosperity. Happy Ganesh Chaturthi!

5. On this auspicious occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi, I pray that may your world light up with the lots of gifts from Lord Ganesha

6. May Lord Ganpati shower His Divine Grace upon you and your dear ones. Happy Ganesh Chaturthi!

7. As we celebrate the birth of Lord Ganesha, may your life be refreshed with a fresh surge of energy which propels you to achieve heights of success. Happy Vinayak Chaturthi!

8. On this beautiful day of Ganesh Chaturthi, may the God of Wisdom bestow His blessings upon you and your family

9. May Lord Gajanan fill your life with immense riches and lots of success. Happy Ganesh Chaturthi!

10. Wishing you a Ganesh Chaturthi filled with good fortune and loads of love.