GAIL Recruitment 2023 Apply online for 47 Executive Trainee vacancies

Applications are invited for 47 vacant technical positions in GAIL (India) Limited.

GAIL (India) Limited is inviting applications from eligible candidates for 47 vacant posts of Executive Trainees in various disciplines. Candidates should appear for GATE-2023 examinations in their respective disciplines.

Name of post : Executive Trainee

No. of posts : 47

Discipline wise vacancies :

Chemical : 20

Civil : 11

GAILTEL TC/TM : 8

BIS : 8

Qualification :

Chemical : Bachelor Degree in Engineering/Technology in Chemical/ Petrochemical /Chemical Technology / Petrochemical Technology /Chemical Technology & Polymer Science/ Chemical Technology & Plastic Technology with minimum 65% marks

Civil : Bachelor Degree in Engineering/Technology in Civil with minimum 65% marks

GAILTEL TC/TM : Bachelor Degree in Engineering in Electronics / Electronics & Communication /Electronics & Telecommunication / Telecommunication / Electrical & Electronics / Electrical & Telecommunication with minimum 65% marks.

BIS : Bachelor Degree in Engineering in Computer Science / Information Technology with minimum 65% marks OR Bachelor Degree with minimum 60% marks and 03 years Master’s Degree in Computer Application (MCA) with minimum 65 % marks

Age Limit : The upper Age Limit is 26 years as on 15.03.2023 for the posts of Executive Trainee

in all disciplines

Selection Procedure : Based on the GATE-2023 marks and requirement, candidates will be short- listed for further selection process for the position of Executive Trainee in the above disciplines.

Please note that only GATE-2023 mark is valid for this recruitment exercise. GATE marks of 2022 or prior to that is not valid.

How to apply : Candidates will be required to apply online through GAIL website: https://gailonline.com only, indicating their GATE-2023 Registration Number.

The relevant link will be made available from 1100 hrs on 14.02.2023 till 1800 hrs on 15.03.2023.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here

