GUWAHATI: All of the four highest ‘Gurus’ of Sanatan Hindu Dharma, commonly known as ‘Shankaracharyas’ are set to skip the consecration ceremony of Ram Temple.

The Ram Temple consecration ceremony is slated to be held on January 22 at Ayodhya in Uttar Pradesh in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

However, two of them have now gone public to extend their support to the event.

While, on the other hand, two of them publicly criticising the organisers and the proposed attendees, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and terming the event as “’against the tenets of Hinduism”.

Differences have cropped up among the four ‘shankaracharyas’, the top proponents of Hinduism and religious heads in the country, over organising and attending the consecration ceremony at the Ayodhya Ram temple.

Swami Avimukteshwaranand Maharaj, the Shankaracharya of Badrikashram Jyotirmath, Uttarakhand, said that it was against the tenets of Hinduism to install the deity of Ram Lala in an “incomplete temple”.

“It is not proper to install the deity in a Temple which is not yet fully complete…it is against Sanatan Dharma,”’ he said.

Swami Nischalananda Sarswati, the Shankaracharya of Puri based Govardhan Peeth, also said that the consecration ceremony was not in accordance with the “sanatan dharma”.

“Modiji will inaugurate the Temple, touch the idol….what will I do?… clap? …..my post also has some dignity….why should I go to an event which is not accordance to the religious scriptures?” he asked.