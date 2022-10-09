New Delhi: Several people have been feared to be trapped after a building collapsed in Delhi’s Lahori Gate area on Sunday evening.

As per reports, at least five people were rescued with severe injuries while several are feared to be trapped under the debris.

Five fire tenders have been deployed to the incident city.

A search and rescue operation has been initiated to track the people under the debris.

The injured are shifted to a hospital.

As per reports, four men are suspected to be under the remains of the building.

There has been no reports of any casualties so far.