NEW DELHI: Former Karnataka Chief Minister and senior BJP leader B.S. Yediyurappa’s granddaughter allegedly committed suicide at her residential apartment in Bengaluru on Friday.

The victim, Soundarya, is the daughter of Padmavathi, Yediyurappa’s second daughter.

The incident came to light at around 10.30 a.m. when the domestic helper came to wake her up for breakfast.

When she didn’t open the door of her room, the helper informed others.

The apartment staff arrived and found Yediyurappa’s granddaughter hanging from the ceiling of the balcony and informed the police.

Soundarya had left her nine-month-old baby in the other room of the flat before committing suicide on Friday.

30-year-old Soundarya and her husband Neeraj had lived in the apartment for the last two and a half years.

She worked at the Bowring hospital as an Assistant Professor and was a practicing doctor.

Her husband Dr. Neeraj, a Radiologist worked at the M.S. Ramaiah hospital

The body has been shifted to the Bowring hospital for the post-mortem. An investigation into the matter is currently underway.