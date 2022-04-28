New Delhi: Senior Congress leader and former Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh, Kamal Nath, on Thursday resigned from the post of leader of opposition in the state Assembly.



Congress President Sonia Gandhi has accepted his resignation and appointed Govind Singh as the leader of the opposition in his place.



“This is to inform you that the Congress President has accepted your resignation from the post of Leader, Congress Legislature Party, Madhya Pradesh, with immediate effect. The party wholeheartedly appreciates your contribution as the CLP Leader, Madhya Pradesh,” Congress General Secretary (Organisation) K.C. Venugopal said in a letter to Kamal Nath on Thursday.

Kamal Nath was holding the posts of the leader of the opposition and state Congress President. Now he is only the chief of the state unit of the party.



He has been the target of the BJP for the last few days for the dual posts he held with the saffron party continuously raising questions about his responsibilities.