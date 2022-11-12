Guwahati: Former Chief Secretary of Andaman & Nicobar Islands has been remanded to police custody in connection with alleged gang rape.

Jitendra Narain was accused of being involved in a gang rape case filed by a 21-year-old woman.

He was arrested on Thursday after the court rejected his anticipatory bail plea.

Other accused in the case are yet to be apprehended and operations to nab them are on.

Narain, after his arrest, claimed to be a conspiracy victim.

Also Read: Landlessness and Assam flood victims’ rehabilitation

As per reports, he was questioned at least thrice by an SIT.

The woman was allegedly lured to his residence earlier in April on the pretext of providing her with a government job but that turned out differently.

The woman alleged that he (Narain) along with other top officials raped her there.

The woman filed an FIR on October 1 when Narain was posted as the chairman and managing director of the Delhi Financial Corporation.

Also Read: Assam: Minister Nitin Gadkari announces projects worth Rs 1.6 lakh crore in Northeast

He was suspended on October 17 with immediate effect following the complaint.

The girl had also alleged that Narain had appointed “7,800 candidates” in various departments “on the basis of recommendation only” and without any “formal interview”.