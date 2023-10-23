Vijaya Dashami marks the commencement of the fifth day of Durga Puja festivities and is also considered to be the occasion when the Divine Mother leaves for Her heavenly abode at Mount Kailash after having spent time with Her family and devotees on Earth.

Devotees dress up beautifully and go to a nearby temple or pandal to give Anjali ( the ritual of offering flowers to the Goddess along with the chanting of hymns) for one last time to Ma Durga who is the Mother of the Universe.

One of the most beautiful rituals of Vijaya Dashami is the Aparajita Puja. For this ritual, the priest prepare hand bands by putting a small piece of stem of Aparajita plant on a yellow or a red cloth and then tying it on the hands of a devotee along with the chanting of hymns.

This holy hand band which is called the Aparajita is believed to protect the devotee from every sort of negativity and help him/her achieve success and prosperity.

As per beliefs, the day of Vijaya Dashami is the fifth day of Maa Durga’s annual five day visit on Earth along with her family by descending from the peaks of Mount Kailash where She is believed to reside eternally.

There is another beautiful ritual associated with Vijaya Dashami which is known as the Sindoor Khela. This ritual is conducted by married women.

Before Maa Durga leaves for her heavenly abode, She is given a grand farewell by Her devotees by smearing Her head and feet with sindoor as well as by gifting Her sarees, jewellery, sweets and betel leaves.

After smearing Maa Durga with sindoor, the married women enjoy themselves by merrily smearing sindoor on each other’s face, feeding sweets to one another and wishing a happy married life to each other.

Vijaya Dashami is also known as Dussehra as this is the day when Lord Ram killed Ravan and signified the victory of good over evil.

People burn effigies of Ravan on this day as well as stage and watch Ram Leela plays that features drama sequences from the holy epic Ramayan.

Here are some wishes you can send to your loved ones on the day of Vijaya Dashami 2023-

1. May Maa Durga bless you on this auspicious day with loads of happiness, success and prosperity. Shubho Vijaya Dashami !

2. Let Ma Durga remove away all obstacles from your path and guide you to achieve your goals effortlessly. Happy Vijaya Dashami !

3. May this holy occassion of Vijaya Dashami signify the dawn of a bright day filled with new hope and abundant joy.

4. Let the holy occasion of Vijaya Dashami dispel away every kind of negativity from your life and refresh your presence with a new ray of positive energy. Shubho Vijaya Dashami !

5. May Ma Durga always keep you and your family in the best of health and shower you all with abundant riches. Happy Vijaya Dashami !

6. Have a glorious Vijaya Dashami filled with joy. May the Divine Mother bless you immensely!

7. May Ma Durga fill your life with positivity on Her arrival on Earth. Shubho Vijaya Dashami !