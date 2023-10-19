Maha Sasthi marks the beginning of the first day of Durga Puja festivities and signals the arrival of the Mother Goddess on Earth.

Devotees dress up beautifully to welcome Maa Durga along with Lord Shiva, Goddesses Lakshmi and Saraswati, Lord Ganesh and Lord Kartik.

As per beliefs, the day of Maha Sashthi is the day when Maa Durga starts her annual five day visit on Earth along with her family by descending from the peaks of Mount Kailash where She is believed to reside eternally along with Her family.

The day is marked by various ceremonies, including the ‘Kalparambha’ (symbolic beginning of the Puja), ‘Bodhon’ (unveiling of the goddess), ‘Amontron’ (inviting the goddess to descend), and ‘Adibas’ (welcoming the goddess to the ceremonial pedestal).

Here are some wishes you can send to your loved ones on the day of Maha Sashthi 2023-

1. May the arrival of Maa Durga on Earth bring prosperous new beginnings in your life. Shubho Maha Sashthi!

2. Let Ma Durga shower Her divine blessings upon you on this auspicious day. Happy Maha Sasthi!

3. The arrival of Ma Durga on Earth during Maha Shashthi signifies the dawn of a bright day filled with new hope and abundant joy. May your life be filled with radiant beams of joy forever.

4. Let the holy occasion of Maha Sashthi dispel away every kind of negativity from your life and refresh your presence with a new ray of positive energy. Shubho Maha Sasthi!

5. May Ma Durga always keep you and your family in the best of health and shower you all with abundant riches. Happy Maha Sasthi!

6. Have a glorious Maha Sashthi filled with joy. May the Divine Mother bless you immensely!

7. May Ma Durga fill your life with positivity on Her arrival on Earth. Shubho Maha Sashthi!