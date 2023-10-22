Maha Navami marks the commencement of the fourth day of Durga Puja festivities and is also considered to be end of the nine day festival of Navratri

Devotees dress up beautifully and go to a nearby temple or pandal to give Anjali ( the ritual of offering flowers to the Goddess along with the chanting of hymns) to Ma Durga who is the Mother of the Universe.

As per beliefs, the day of Maha Navami is the fourth day of Maa Durga’s annual five day visit on Earth along with her family by descending from the peaks of Mount Kailash where She is believed to reside eternally.

One of the most significant and beautiful rituals of Maha Navami is Kumari Puja.

Popularly called Kanya Puja or Kanjak Puja, this ritual includes worshipping of nine little girls who have not reached the age of puberty as nine manifestations of Goddess Durga.

People pay homage to nine girls by feeding them with a fine meal comprising of variety of delicious food items ranging from puri, sabzi, payesh and mithai.

They are also pampered with lavish gifts by devotees in the hope that their happy and smiling faces would bring blessings from Maa Durga.

It is also believed that Navami is the day when Lord Ram did strict penance to Maa Durga to help him achieve victory over the evil king of Lanka Ravan.

People believe that Maa Durga blessed Lord Ram with immense strength which helped him to finish off Ravan on the day of Vijaya Dashami.

Here are some wishes you can send to your loved ones on the day of Maha Navami 2023-

1. May Maa Durga bless you on this auspicious day with loads of happiness, success and prosperity. Shubho Maha Navami!

2. Let Ma Durga remove away all obstacles from your path and guide you to achieve your goals effortlessly. Happy Maha Navami!

3. May this holy occassion of Maha Navami signify the dawn of a bright day filled with new hope and abundant joy.

4. Let the holy occasion of Maha Navami dispel away every kind of negativity from your life and refresh your presence with a new ray of positive energy. Shubho Maha Navami!

5. May Ma Durga always keep you and your family in the best of health and shower you all with abundant riches. Happy Maha Navami!

6. Have a glorious Maha Navami filled with joy. May the Divine Mother bless you immensely!

7. May Ma Durga fill your life with positivity on Her arrival on Earth. Shubho Maha Navami!