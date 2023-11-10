Naraka Chaturdasi marks the second day of the grand festivities of Diwali.

This day is an occasion for celebrating light which destroys darkness and pave the way for a bright future.

People celebrates Naraka Chaturdasi on the fourteenth lunar day of Krishna Paksha in the Hindu calendar month of Ashvin.

Significance

This year, Naraka Chaturdasi will be held on November 11.

People also mark Choti Diwali on this day and light lamps in huge numbers and prays to Lord Yamraj.

Everyone prays to the God of Death on Choti Diwali so that their suffering and darkness are eliminated.

Naraka Chaturdasi is also known as Kali Chaudas and people worship Goddess Kali on this day.

She is worshipped with the hope that she removes away all negativity, sufferings and darkness from the life of Her devotees and bless them with success and prosperity.

Naraka Chaturdasi is a day when people pray for a bright future filled with hope and light.

Also Read : 5 lesser known things to buy on Dhanteras for becoming wealthy

Stories associated with Naraka Chaturdasi

There are many beautiful legends associated with the festival of Naraka Chaturdasi.

As per Hindu scriptures, it is the day when Lord Krishna killed the demon Narakasura.

Narakasura was an evil king of Pragjyotishpur who wreaked havoc everywhere and tormented women.

It is said that he conquered the heavens and took away 16000 beautiful girls as captives to his castle.

Lord Krishna along with His wife Satyabhama killed Naraksura and freed those girls.

These celestial maidens in turn accepted Him as their husband for their own self respect.

Here are some wishes that you can send to your loved ones –

i) May the auspicious day of Naraka Chaturdasi light up your life with rays of prosperity and positivity.

ii) Let this beautiful occasion bring success, happiness and prosperity to you and your family. Happy Naraka Chaturdasi!

iii) Wishing you a joyful Choti Diwali. May you be blessed with a life full of abundance and with loads of success in your career.

iv) May the second day of Diwali bring loads of cheer to you and your family.

v) May Goddess Kali bless you with love and light. Happy Kali Chaudas!

vi) Let this holy occasion dispel away every negativity from your life and the good Lord bless you with light and love. Happy Choti Diwali

vii) Wish you loads of success, happiness and prosperity on this auspicious day of Choti Diwali.

viii) May the light of lamps radiate your life just as it gloriously brightens the surroundings. Happy Choti Diwali.