Dhanteras marks the beginning of the grand festivities of Diwali.

It is considered to be a day for celebrating wealth in all its forms.

This day celebrated on the thirteenth lunar day of Krishna Paksha in the Hindu calendar month of Ashvin.

Significance

This year, Dhanteras is being held on November 10.

People buy precious metals like gold and silver on this auspicious day as it is believed that doing so ushers in prosperity.

Moreover, sacred items are also procured on Dhanteras.

Some of these sacred items include conch shells, statues of Lord Kuber , Goddess Lakshmi and Lord Ganesha and gomti chakras.

Meanwhile, cleaning accessories like broomstick is also purchased on Dhanteras.

It is believed that a clean and holy atmosphere brings an environment of positivity and helps a person in achieving success easily.

Stories associated with Dhanteras

There are many beautiful legends associated with the festival of Dhanteras.

Legend 1

One legend tells that during the churning of the ocean known as Samudra Manthan in Hindu scriptures, many other precious things emerged out of the waters.

Some of the precious things include jewellery and items of varied hues made of precious metals.

Moreover, Lakshmi, the Goddess of Wealth also emerged out of the ocean during Samudra Manthan.

Dhanwantri, the God of Ayurveda, emerged from the ocean with a pot of nectar which were drank by the Gods later and became immortal.

With so many auspicious beings having emerged on the day of Dhanteras, it became an occasion when wealth is celebrated in full measure by people.

Legend 2

Another legend states how that the sixteen year old son of King Hima was saved by his wife on the day of Dhanteras.

The prince who was predicted to die on the fourth day of his marriage was saved by his wife with the help of her wealth.

She didn’t let her husband sleep on the ill-fated day when he was supposed to die by snake bite.

To prevent any living being from entering the room, the wife laid out all her gold and silver ornaments at the entrance.

She also lit a number of lamps and finally entertained her husband by singing songs.

When the God of Death Yama in the form of a snake arrived to take away the husband, He was blinded by the brilliant light reflected from the jewellery.

He also found that he couldn’t enter the room at all.

Lord Yama went silently away from there .

The life of the prince was thus saved due to the cleverness of his wife.

Dhanteras is therefore believed to be a day when evil spirits can be warded off by buying precious metals.

Here are some wishes that you can send to your loved ones this year on Dhanteras-

i) May the auspicious day of Dhanteras light up your life with rays of prosperity and positivity.

ii) Let this beautiful occasion bring success, happiness and prosperity to you and your family. Happy Dhanteras!

iii) Wishing you a joyful Dhanteras. May you be blessed with a life full of abundance and with loads of success in your career.

iv) Happy Dhanteras! May the first day of Diwali bring loads of cheer to you and your family.

v) May your treasures grow by leaps and bounds and take your towards the zenith of success and fame. Happy Dhanteras!