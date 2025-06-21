Guwahati: Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) directed Air India on Saturday, June 21, to remove three officials, including a senior executive from the flight operations department, citing “systemic failures” and multiple violations related to flight crew scheduling, according to multiple sources.

A copy of the DGCA’s order, reviewed by The Hindu, says that Air India must start disciplinary action against these officials right away. Official confirmation from the DGCA is still awaited.

The order outlines multiple breaches involving the scheduling and operation of flight crews despite lapses in licensing, mandatory rest periods, and recency requirements.

These issues came to light during an audit of Air India’s switch from one crew scheduling software to another, which was implemented in May last year.

The violations were voluntarily disclosed by Air India, the order notes.

Among those named for disciplinary action is the Divisional Vice President of the Integrated Operations Control Centre (IOCC), which acts as the airline’s operational command centre.

The IOCC, under the Operations department, is responsible for managing all flight operations including pilot and cabin crew rostering and compliance.

An Air India spokesperson responded, “We acknowledge the regulator’s directive and have implemented the order. Until further notice, the company’s Chief Operations Officer will directly oversee the Integrated Operations Control Centre. Air India remains fully committed to adherence to all safety protocols and standards.”

The DGCA has warned that any future crew scheduling violations could result in strict penalties, including license suspension and operational constraints.

This directive comes at a time when Air India is under increased scrutiny following last week’s crash of a Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner.