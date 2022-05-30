New Delhi: SpiceJet has been penalised Rs 10 lakh by the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) for training its pilots on a faulty simulator.

DGCA conducted simulator surveillance of CAE Simulation Training Private Limited (CSTPL) on March 30.

After the completion of the surveillance, the DGCA found that the simulator being used was faulty.

The DGCA said, “The simulator was being operated to conduct RTS (Return To Service) training for SpiceJet pilots was in violation as per the invoked Missing Malfunction Inoperative (MMI) item.”

DGCA further said that the training which was being imparted to the pilots could have adversely affected flight safety.

A show-cause notice was then issued to SpiceJet but the response by the airline was not found to be satisfactory.

Following this, the DGCA imposed a fine of Rs 10 lakh on the airline.

At least 90 SpiceJet pilots were barred from flying B737 Max aircraft as they were found to have been trained on a faulty simulator.