Almora: A man belonging to the Dalit community was allegedly killed by his “upper-caste” in-laws for marrying their daughter in Uttarakhand’s Almora district.

The deceased has been identified as 39-year-old Jagdish Chandra.

He is known to be a Dalit political activist from Panuadhokhan village.

He was found dead in a car in Bhikiasain town on Friday.

On investigating the site and the body, the authorities found 25 wounds on the deceased.

On further investigation, it was found that the man was killed after being attacked with blunt weapons like batons.

As per reports, the deceased’s wife’s mother, her step-father and her step-brother were caught while taking his body in the car to dispose of it.

All of them were immediately placed under arrest.

It may be mentioned that the couple was married on August 21 but last Friday, Chandra was allegedly abducted by his in-laws.

The police are further investigating the matter.