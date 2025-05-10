Applications are invited for recruitment of various administrative positions or career in CURAJ in 2025.

Central University of Rajasthan (CURAJ) is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment of various Group-A, B & C posts or career on direct recruitment basis in 2025.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Name of post : Executive Engineer (Civil)

No. of posts : 1

Qualification & Experience :

i) Bachelor’s degree in Engineering (Civil) from a recognized University/ Institute or equivalent.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

ii) Eight (08) years of experience in relevant field as Assistant Engineer from CPWD/ State Government PWD services or similar organized services/ Semi Government/ PSU/ Statutory or

Autonomous organization/ University System/ reputed private organizations.

iii) Relaxation of two (02) years in experience will be given to those possessing Post-Graduate qualification in Construction Management/ Structural Engineering or equivalent fields.

Desirable:

i) At least two (02) years of experience as Executive Engineer, InCharge of time bound construction projects of multistory buildings and have experience in planning/ estimation/tendering as per the

CPWD/ PWD norms. Good knowledge of CPWD manuals, preparation/ checking of estimates, drawings, structural details, bill of quantities, substitute/ deviation items statements and other associated issues related with building and constructions.

ii) Knowledge of Computer Aided Design (CAD) and latest Management Technology/ other relevant software.

Name of post : System Analyst

No. of posts : 1

Qualification & Experience :

First class M.Tech./ M.E. (Computer Science/ Information Technology) or equivalent

OR

First class B.E./B. Tech. (Computer Science/Information Technology) or equivalent with two years of relevant experience.

OR

First Class Master in Computer Applications (MCA) or equivalent with two years of relevant experience.

OR

M.Sc. (Computer Science/ Information Science) from a recognized University/ Institute with three (03) years of relevant experience

Name of post : Medical Officer (Male)

No. of posts : 1

Qualification & Experience :

Essential: MBBS recognized by M.C.I.

Desirable:

i) Post Graduate Medical Qualification from a recognized Institution by the MCI.

ii) Preference will be given to experienced candidate.

iii) Working experience in a Hospital attached with a Medical College/ Corporate Hospital

Name of post : Nursing Officer

No. of posts : 1

Qualification & Experience :

i) B.Sc. Nursing from a recognized University/Institution.

OR

Diploma in General Nursing and Midwifery (GNM).

ii) Registered as Nurse in the Indian Nursing Council or its affiliated State Nursing Council.

iii) Relevant experience of two (02) years in reputed Hospital

Name of post : Lower Division Clerk

No. of posts : 3

Qualification & Experience :

i) Bachelor’s Degree from a recognized University/ Institute with at least 50% marks or pass in Master’s Degree.

ii) A typing speed of 35 words per minute in English or 30 words per minute in Hindi on Computer.

iii) Knowledge of Computer Applications

How to apply :

Candidates may apply online for the above posts through the website https://curajnt.samarth.edu.in/index.php/site/login

Last date for submission of online application: 09 June 2025 upto 11:59 PM

After the submission of online application, candidates shall take the printout of the online application form and send it with all enclosures including fee payment receipt of prescribed fee in an envelope duly superscripted “Application for the post of _____ (Post Category)’’ to the following address: Registrar (Recruitment Cell), Central University of Rajasthan, NH-8, Bandarsindri, Kishangarh, District – Ajmer, 305817 (Rajasthan)

The last date of submission of apply online is 09 June 2025 by 11:59 PM and submission of hardcopy of application to the University is 16 June 2025 by 05:00 PM.

Candidates residing in Assam, Meghalaya, Arunachal Pradesh, Mizoram, Manipur, Nagaland, Tripura, Sikkim, Jammu and Kashmir, Lahaul and Spiti District and Pangi Sub Division of Chamba District of Himachal Pradesh, Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Lakshadweep may send application by post on or before 21 June 2025 by 05:00 PM.

Application Fees :

Applications for the post shall be entertained only on the prescribed application forms. The application fee is to be paid using Credit Card, Debit Card, Net Banking and UPI as per details given below:

Candidates belong to General/ EWS/OBC categories: Rs. 1500.00

Candidates belong to SC/ ST/ PWD categories: Rs. 750.00

Regular employees of Central University of Rajasthan : Nil

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here