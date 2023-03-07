CPCB Recruitment 2023 : Apply online for 163 vacancies

Applications are invited for 163 vacant positions in Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).
Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) is inviting applications from eligible candidates for various administrative and technical positions.
Name of post : Scientist ‘B’
No. of posts : 62
Qualification : Bachelor’s Degree in Engineering/Technology from a recognized University or Institution in Civil/Chemical/Environmental Engineering / Computer Science/Information Technology
Name of post : Assistant Law Officer
No. of posts : 6
Qualification : Bachelor’s degree in Law from a recognized University or Institution and five years work experience
Name of post : Assistant Accounts Officer
No. of posts : 1
Qualification : Bachelor’s degree in Commerce from a recognized University or Institute with five years’ experience
Name of post : Senior Scientific Assistant
No. of posts : 16
Qualification : Master’s degree in science from a recognised University or Institution with two years’ experience
Name of post : Technical Supervisor
No. of posts : 1
Qualification : Degree in Instrumentation Engineering with three years’ experience in the relevant field
Name of post : Assistant
No. of posts : 3
Qualification : Bachelor’s Degree from a recognized University or Institution with computer typing proficiency
Name of post : Accounts Assistant
No. of posts : 2
Qualification : Bachelor’s degree in Commerce from a recognized University or Institution with three years’ experience
Name of post : Junior Technician
No. of posts : 3
Qualification : Diploma in Electronics from a recognised Institute with one year of relevant experienc
Name of post : Senior Laboratory Assistant
No. of posts : 15
Qualification : Twelfth standard passed in Science from a recognised Board or Institution with three year of experience in the relevant field
Name of post : Upper Division Clerk
No. of posts : 16
Qualification : Degree of recognized university or equivalent with computer typing proficiency
Name of post : Data Entry Operator Grade-II
No. of posts : 3
Qualification : 12th standard passed from recognised Board or Institution with computer typing proficiency
Name of post : Junior Laboratory Assistant
No. of posts : 15
Qualification : 12th standard passed in science subject from a recognised Board.
Name of post : Lower Division Clerk
No. of posts : 5
Qualification : 12th standard passed or equivalent qualification from a recognized Board with computer typing proficiency
Name of post : Field Attendant
No. of posts : 8
Qualification : 10th standard passed from a recognized Board
Name of post : Multi-Tasking Staff
No. of posts : 7
Qualification : 10th standard passed from a recognised Board or Institution.
OR
Certificate from Industrial Training Institute in trade– Electrician, Plumber , Fire & Safety, Pump
Operator
How to apply : Candidates can apply online for the above posts through the website https://cpcb.nic.in/ up to March 31, 2023 (11:59 PM)
Detailed Advertisement : Click Here