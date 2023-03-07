CPCB Recruitment 2023 : Apply online for 163 vacancies

Applications are invited for 163 vacant positions in Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).

Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) is inviting applications from eligible candidates for various administrative and technical positions.

Name of post : Scientist ‘B’

No. of posts : 62

Qualification : Bachelor’s Degree in Engineering/Technology from a recognized University or Institution in Civil/Chemical/Environmental Engineering / Computer Science/Information Technology

Name of post : Assistant Law Officer

No. of posts : 6

Qualification : Bachelor’s degree in Law from a recognized University or Institution and five years work experience

Name of post : Assistant Accounts Officer

No. of posts : 1

Qualification : Bachelor’s degree in Commerce from a recognized University or Institute with five years’ experience

Name of post : Senior Scientific Assistant

No. of posts : 16

Qualification : Master’s degree in science from a recognised University or Institution with two years’ experience

Name of post : Technical Supervisor

No. of posts : 1

Qualification : Degree in Instrumentation Engineering with three years’ experience in the relevant field

Also Read : 10 wonderful names for baby boys and baby girls inspired by Wind, the coolest element of Nature

Name of post : Assistant

No. of posts : 3

Qualification : Bachelor’s Degree from a recognized University or Institution with computer typing proficiency

Name of post : Accounts Assistant

No. of posts : 2

Qualification : Bachelor’s degree in Commerce from a recognized University or Institution with three years’ experience

Name of post : Junior Technician

No. of posts : 3

Qualification : Diploma in Electronics from a recognised Institute with one year of relevant experienc

Name of post : Senior Laboratory Assistant

No. of posts : 15

Qualification : Twelfth standard passed in Science from a recognised Board or Institution with three year of experience in the relevant field

Name of post : Upper Division Clerk

No. of posts : 16

Qualification : Degree of recognized university or equivalent with computer typing proficiency

Also Read : 7 best onion haircare products for getting lustrous tresses

Name of post : Data Entry Operator Grade-II

No. of posts : 3

Qualification : 12th standard passed from recognised Board or Institution with computer typing proficiency

Name of post : Junior Laboratory Assistant

No. of posts : 15

Qualification : 12th standard passed in science subject from a recognised Board.

Name of post : Lower Division Clerk

No. of posts : 5

Qualification : 12th standard passed or equivalent qualification from a recognized Board with computer typing proficiency

Name of post : Field Attendant

No. of posts : 8

Qualification : 10th standard passed from a recognized Board

Name of post : Multi-Tasking Staff

No. of posts : 7

Qualification : 10th standard passed from a recognised Board or Institution.

OR

Certificate from Industrial Training Institute in trade– Electrician, Plumber , Fire & Safety, Pump

Operator

How to apply : Candidates can apply online for the above posts through the website https://cpcb.nic.in/ up to March 31, 2023 (11:59 PM)

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here