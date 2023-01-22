Guwahati: The Congress has released a two-page-long chargesheet against the Modi government, terming the BJP a ‘Bhrasht Jumla Party’.

Congress general secretary (organisation) K.C. Venugopal and communication chief Jairam Ramesh on Saturday released the “charge sheet” saying “the people of the country are in pain due to the bad policies of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government” at the Centre.

“We have today released a chargesheet at the national level but the respective Pradesh Congress Committees will make a chargesheet where other parties or the BJP are in power,” said Venugopal.

Congress party alleged that BJP’s mantra was ‘kuch ka saath, khud ka vikas, sabke saath vishwasghaat’ (for the benefit of few, development for self and betrayal of everyone)”.

From loan waivers to a select few, 10% wealthy owning 64% of India’s wealth, and ports and airports being “gifted” to the PM’s “close friends”, the chargesheet also accuses BJP of spending crores on propaganda and indulging in nepotism, apart from touching on the issues of rising unemployment, food security, women’s security, the plight of farmers and hate speeches

Venugopal said that in the 130 days of the historic Bharat Jodo Yatra, the party received a lot of input from the citizens.

“Lakhs of people spoke to Rahul Gandhi during the Bharat Jodo Yatra and we can now understand that people are suffering due to the bad policies of the Modi government,” he said.

The party also announced its next campaign – Haath Se Haath Jodo Abhiyan, which will begin on January 26.

“The party will reach 10 lakh election polling booths, 2.5 lakh panchayats, and six lakh villages. This door-to-door campaign will spread the message of Bharat Jodo Yatra and workers will distribute the chargesheet among the people,” Venugopal said.

The party cadres will take the ‘charge sheet’ to every household in the country along with a letter from Rahul Gandhi.