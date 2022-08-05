NEW DELHI: Senior Congress leaders including Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi were detained by the police in New Delhi on Friday for staging a demonstration on high inflation.

Other Congress leaders, who have been detained by the police are: Shashi Tharoor, Jairam Ramesh, Harish Rawat.

The Congress leaders were detained while marching to Rashtrapati Bhavan to mark their protest against issues of inflation, price rise, GST and unemployment on Friday.

#WATCH | Police detain Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra from outside AICC HQ in Delhi where she had joined other leaders and workers of the party in the protest against unemployment and inflation.



The party called a nationwide protest today. pic.twitter.com/JTnWrrAT9T — ANI (@ANI) August 5, 2022

The Congress party went ahead with the protest march even after being denied permission by the Delhi police for it.

Personnel of paramilitary forces and Delhi police blocked the Vijai Chowk road and the route from Parliament to Rashtrapati Bhawan.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi alleged that there is no democracy left in India and that the country is under the dictatorship of four people.

Rahul Gandhi said, “All Congress MPs were marching towards Rashtrapati Bhawan to raise the issue of inflation and price rise but they are not allowing us to go ahead from here. Our job is to raise the issues of the people…Some MPs are detained, some were also beaten up.”

Senior Congress leader P Chidambaram said, “This protest is about price rise and Agnipath. Price rise affects everybody. As a political party and as elected representatives, we are bound to voice the grievances, the burdens and the fears of the people. This is what we are doing.”

Members of the youth congress protest against rising inflation, unemployment and “systematic loot” through GST at Jantar Mantar, Delhi.

Scenes outside Congress Headquarters.