Bengaluru: The Karnataka Congress has demanded the immediate resignation of Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai over allegations of him being directly responsible for corrupt electoral practice.

He was accused of assigning a private entity to collect door-to-door voter information.

Also Read: Assam Millet Mission launched: Programme to double farmers’ income, says CM Himanta Biswa Sarma

Congress general secretary and the party’s Karnataka in-charge Randeep Singh Surjewala stated that Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike, the civic agency, in August authorised a private firm to carry out a door-to-door survey of voters ‘free of cost’.

Also Read: Mizoram: NGT registers suo-moto case over stone quarry collapse incident

The survey was targeted to gather information about their gender, mother tongue, voter ID and Aadhaar details.

The Congress then demanded an FIR against the Chief Minister and said he should be arrested as he was the “conduit of the electoral fraud”.