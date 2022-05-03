Communal clashes broke out at Jodhpur in Rajasthan on Tuesday between two communities over hoisting of their respective religious flags.

Communal clashes broke out at Jalori Gate area in Jodhpur soon after the Eid-ul-Fitr namaaz.

The police had to resort to lathi-charge to bring the situation back under control.

Three persons have also been arrested by the police in connection with the “unfortunate incident” in Jodhpur.

“Respecting the tradition of love and brotherhood of Jodhpur, Marwar, I make a touching appeal to all to maintain peace and cooperate in creating law and order,” Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot said.

At least four policemen also sustained injuries in the injuries.

Internet services have been suspended in Jodhpur to stop people from spreading rumours, and the namaz for Eid was offered under police protection.

A three-day Parshuram Jayanti festival is also underway in Jodhpur, and religious flags put up by both communities led to a major argument that spiralled into clashes.

The clashes are the latest in a surge of communal violence and tension around the country, fanned by hate-filled speeches by religious and political leaders.

Clashes have been reported in Delhi, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, Jharkhand and West Bengal over the past few weeks, as Ram Navami, Hanuman Jayanti and Ramadan were celebrated across India.