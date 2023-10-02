Applications are invited for 16 vacant positions in Chittaranjan National Cancer Institute (CNCI).

Chittaranjan National Cancer Institute (CNCI) is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the post of Patient Care Attendant (PCA).

Name of post : Patient Care Attendant (PCA)

No. of posts : 16

Qualification : Class 10th Pass with GDA course(minimum 6 months) or equivalent from any

Central / State recognized Institute

Salary : Rs. 17498/- per month

How to apply : Candidates can apply online for the above positions through the website https://www.becil.com/ up to 12th October 2023

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here