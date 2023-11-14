Children’s Day, popularly known as Bal Diwas, is celebrated on November 14 annually.

It is an occasion dedicated to acknowledge and motivate children who are the future nation builders.

History

The idea of celebrating Children’s Day in India was made after the death of India’s Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru on May 27, 1964.

After the death of Nehru, a resolution was passed in the Indian Parliament to mark his birthday which falls on November 14 as Children’s Day.

Nehru was a passionate advocate for children’s rights and education so his birth anniversary is celebrated as a day dedicated to the little rising stars of India.

Significance

Children’s Day is celebrated with great merriment mostly across schools in India.

During this day, cultural programmes, games and motivational lectures are held for children to entertain and educate them.

People also pay respects to Jawaharlal Nehru fondly referred to as Chacha Nehru by children.

He believed that children are the future citizens of our nation and its development depends upon them.

To honour his love for children, Children’s Day is also commemorated to raise awareness about the rights, needs and welfare of children.

Wishes to send

i) Dear children, may you rise and shine forever. My blessings are always with you. Happy Children’s Day!

ii) May you become great nation builder and steer your country to great heights of name and fame.

iii) My dearest kids, the future of this great nation lies in your hands. May you make it prosperous with your knowledge.

iv) Dear children, may the good Lord bless you to become a great citizen of India

v) My dear kids, may you always be a source of blessing to everyone around you. Keep spreading love and light

vi) Children like you are the precious gifts of life that God has bestowed upon us. Happy Children’s Day!

vii) May you dreams take flight and your days be filled with fun and joy. Happy Children’s Day to our little rising stars.