New Delhi: The Delhi Police have recovered a charred body from a burnt car in northwest Delhi’s Kanjhawala area.

The police said that the identity of the body was yet to be ascertained as it was completely charred.

The police said that they were informed about a burning car in the area at around 6:40 am through a PCR call.

The car was found on the route from Majra Dabas to Jatkhod.

The police on investigating the vehicle found a dead body in it whose identity could not be ascertained.

The district crime team and experts from the Forensic Science Laboratory have been deployed to investigate the matter.

The police are also verifying the CCTV cameras in the area to track the incident and possible people behind the crime.