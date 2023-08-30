BENGALURU: In a major development, the Pragyan rover of Chandrayaan-3 has “unambiguously confirmed” the presence of oxygen and sulphur on the Moon near its South Pole.

On the other hand, the hunt for hydrogen on the Moon is still underway.

“Laser-Induced Breakdown Spectroscope (LIBS) instrument onboard the Rover unambiguously confirms the presence of Sulphur (S) in the lunar surface near the south pole, through first-ever in-situ measurements. Al, Ca, Fe, Cr, Ti, Mn, Si, and O are also detected, as expected,” ISRO informed.

It added: “Search for Hydrogen (H) is underway.”

Meanwhile, the ISRO and its Pragyan Rover is on a “race against time” to unearth more secrets about Moon.

“We have only 14 days in total for this mission, which is equal to one day on the moon, so four days have been completed. The more experiments and research we can do in the remaining ten days will be important. We are in a race against time because in these 10 days, we have to do maximum work and all the ISRO scientists are working on it,” Nilesh M Desai, director of Space Applications Centre told ANI on Sunday.