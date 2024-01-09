Guwahati: In a bone-chilling incident, a 39-year-old CEO of a start-up Suchana Seth has been accused of killing her own four-year-old son in a service apartment in Goa.

The co-founder and CEO of an AI startup in Bengaluru, Mindful AI Lab, Suchana had come to Goa with her toddler son on January 6 and checked into the apartment.

The CEO mom allegedly killed her son in the beach city and then fled from there to Bengaluru, with the child’s body in a bag.

She was staying in Sol Banyan Grande in North Goa’s Candolim. While checking out, she asked the hotel staff to book a taxi for her to Bengaluru.

Even though the staff suggested that she should take a flight, she insisted on booking the taxi. The staff had noticed that her son was missing which made him suspect her.

He informed his manager immediately. The room boy found blood stains in the room after Suchana left.

This confirmed that something was amiss and they immediately informed the police in Goa.

The police then connected with the taxi driver who was driving Seth to Bengaluru.

They asked the driver to connect with Seth on call. When the police asked her about her son, Seth said that he was with a friend and gave them an address.

However, the address turned out to be a fake one. The police again called up the driver and spoke in Konkan so that Seth wouldn’t get suspicious.

The police asked the driver to turn the car towards the nearest police station which was in Chitradurga.

The police’s attempt was successful as Seth was caught at Chitradurga police station. There, they found her son’s body packed up in her suitcase.

The motive behind the murder is still unknown.