New Delhi: The Central Government has decided to rename revamped Rajpath and Central Vista lawns as Kartavya Path.

The whole area has been re-named Kartavya Path (Path of Duty) in line with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s push to shed names and symbols reminiscent of the British era.

As per reports, NDMC has convened a special meeting on 7th September with the objective of renaming Rajpath and Central Vista lawns as Kartavya Path.

The new-look Rajpath will be opened to the public next week after a 20-month gap.

Considered the most popular public space in the city, the stretch has been redeveloped with red granite walkways spreading around 1.1 lakh square metre with greenery all around.

PM Modi in his recent 15th August speech had stressed on the abolition of symbols relating to colonial mindset.

In the run-up to 2047, PM has also stressed upon the importance of duties. Both these factors can be seen behind naming of ‘Kartavya Path’.

The entire road and area from the Netaji statue to the Rashtrapati Bhavan will be known as Kartavya Path.