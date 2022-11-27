New Delhi: The Centre has proposed to make birth certificates mandatory documents for jobs, education, voter list registration and others for appointment in Central and state government jobs, The Hindu reported.

According to a report, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) proposes to amend the Registration of Birth and Death Act (RBD), 1969.

“The birth certificates used to prove the date and place of birth of a person born on or after the date of Amendment for admission into educational institutions; issuance of driving licence; preparation of voter list; registration of marriage; appointment in central government, state government, local bodies and public sector undertakings, statutory bodies, autonomous bodies under Central and State government; Issuance of passport and other cases as prescribed by rules,” the MHA proposes.

The government’s new amendment bill proposes hospitals and medical institutions make a copy of death certificates mandatory and also state the cause of death while submitting them to the local registrar, the newspaper reported.

Moreover, the database will be linked to the electoral roll. Hence when a person turns 18 or dies, the database will add or delete respectively.

The bill to amend the Registration of Birth and Death Act (RBD), 1969 is likely to be tabled in the winter session of parliament that commences on December 7.

“The draft Bill was placed in the public domain for suggestions last year. We have received comments from state governments and incorporated the required changes. The legislative department is examining the Bill, and it will then be presented for the Union Cabinet’s approval. We will try to introduce the Bill in the winter session of parliament,” The Hindu quoted a source as saying.