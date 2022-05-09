Guwahati: The Centre, which on Saturday defended the sedition law in the Supreme Court, on Monday took U-turn and informed the apex court that it has decided to re-examine and reconsider the provisions of the law.

The Centre also requested the top court not to take up the sedition case till the matter is examined by the government.

The Centre in a new affidavit filed in the Supreme Court said, “In the spirit of Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav (75 years of Independence) and the vision of PM Narendra Modi, the Government of India has decided to re-examine and reconsider the provisions of Section 124A, Sedition law.”

The central government on Monday told the Supreme Court that it is ready to reconsider and re-examine the validity of Section 124A of the IPC on sedition.

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) added that the Prime Minister has repeatedly said that one of India’s strengths is the diverse thought streams that beautifully flourish in the country.

“The Government of India, being fully cognizant of various views being expressed on the subject of sedition and also having considered the concerns of civil liberties and human rights, while committed to maintain and protect the sovereignty and integrity of this nation, has decided to re-examine and re-consider the provisions of Section 124A of the Indian Penal Code, which can only be done before the competent forum,” said the affidavit.

On Saturday, the centre had vociferously defended the sedition law and a 1962 verdict of a constitution bench upholding its validity, saying they have withstood “the test of time” for about six decades and the instances of its abuse would “never” justify a reconsideration.

The Centre urged the Supreme Court to dismiss the pleas challenging the sedition law.

The reply, dramatically at odds with the latest stance, came after a three-judge bench of Chief Justice NV Ramana, Justices Surya Kant and Hima Kohli on Thursday said that it would hear arguments this week about reviewing the 1962 verdict.

The top court, in 1962, had upheld the validity of the sedition law while attempting to restrict its scope for misuse.