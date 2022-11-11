New Delhi: The Centre has issued a new Aadhaar guideline. The Ministry of Electronics and IT on Thursday stated that Aadhaar holders might update the supporting documents at ‘least once’ on completion of 10 years from the enrolment date.

This updation is meant to ensure the ‘continued accuracy’ of Aadhaar-related information in the Central Identities Data Repository (CIDR), the ministry said in a gazette notification.

“Aadhaar number holders may, on completion of every 10 years from the date of enrolment for Aadhaar, update their supporting documents in Aadhaar, at least once, by submitting Proof of Identity (POI) and Proof of Address (POA) documents…so as to ensure continued accuracy of their information in the CIDR, in such manner as may be specified by the Authority from time to time,” the notification stated.

The changes have been made by tweaking the Aadhaar (Enrolment and Update) Regulations.

Hours after the notification was issued, the Government had to clarify that the updation was not mandatory. It said that some media reports had incorrectly reported on the development.

“It is informed to ignore these reports and social media posts,” the Ministry of Electronics & IT said.

The centre clarified that it has only encouraged people to update documents but has not made it mandatory.

UIDAI has developed a new feature of ‘update document’ on the myAadhaar portal and mobile app to facilitate updating of documents. The residents can also visit any Aadhaar enrolment centre to update their documents.