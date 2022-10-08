Guwahati: The Government of India has approved the creation of a new branch, called the Weapon Systems (WS) branch for the Indian Air Force (IAF).

The creation of WS branch would entail the unification of all weapon system operators under one entity dedicated to the operational employment of all ground-based and specialist airborne weapon systems.

A statement read, “The branch would encompass operators in four specialised streams of Surface-to-Surface missiles, Surface-to-Air missiles, Remotely Piloted Aircraft and Weapon System Operators in twin/multi-crew aircraft. The branch will contribute immensely by enhancing the warfighting capability of the Indian Air Force.”

The approval came on the occasion of the 90th anniversary of the Indian Air Force (IAF).

It may be mentioned that since independence, this is the first time a new operational branch came into being created.