Central Bank of India Recruitment 2023 Apply online for 147 vacancies

Applications are invited for 147 vacant managerial positions in Central Bank of India.

Central Bank of India is inviting applications from eligible candidates for 147 vacant posts of Chief Managers, Senior Managers , Managers and Assistant Managers in Specialists Officers (IT)

and in Mainstream cadres.

Name of posts :

Chief Manager- IT (Technical)

Senior Manager- IT (Technical)

Manager- IT (Technical)

Assistant Manager- IT (Technical)

Chief Manager (Functional)

Senior Manager (Functional)

No. of posts :

Chief Manager- IT (Technical) : 13

Senior Manager- IT (Technical) : 36

Manager- IT (Technical) : 75

Assistant Manager- IT (Technical) : 12

Chief Manager (Functional) : 5

Senior Manager (Functional) : 6

Eligibility Criteria : The age, qualification, experience, responsibility etc. for each and every role in all scales will be as per rules and regulations of Central Bank of India (Please go through the detailed advertisement for further details, link of which is given below)

How to apply : Candidates can apply online for the above posts through the website https://www.centralbankofindia.co.in/ up to March 15, 2023

Application Fees :

Schedule Caste/Schedule Tribe/PWBD candidates/ Women candidates : NIL

All other candidates : Rs. 1000/- + GST

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here

Apply Online : Click Here

