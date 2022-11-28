Noida: A six-year-old girl was killed after a drunk driver in Noida ran his car over her and two others while they were eating golgappas.

The two others were her sisters who are currently in medical attention.

The incident was reported in the Sadarpur village in Noida’s Sector-45.

The deceased minor was identified as Riya.

The sedan was reported to be at a high speed over the limit.

The police said that the driver was drunk when the car hit them.

Six-year-old Riya died during treatment today at the hospital.

The other sisters, Anu, 15, received injuries in her spine, and Ankita, 18, suffered minor injuries.

The mother of the victims somehow survived as the car narrowly missed her.

The car had four occupants and they were nabbed by the locals in the area.

The police reached the spot after the locals informed them and arrested the driver. The car has been impounded and legal actions have been initiated.