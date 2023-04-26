Canara Bank Recruitment 2023 : Apply online for GCCO vacancy

Applications are invited for various administrative positions in Canara Bank.

Canara Bank is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the post of Group Chief Compliance Officer (GCCO) on contract basis.

Name of post : Group Chief Compliance Officer (GCCO)

No. of posts : 1

Qualification :

Mandatory: Graduate in any discipline.

Desirable:

CA/CS/MBA Finance or equivalent. Certified Banking Compliance Professional by IIB

Experience :

Mandatory : Overall experience of at least 15 years in the Banking or financial services, out of which minimum 05 years shall be in the Audit/Finance/Compliance/Legal/ Risk Management Functions.

Candidate should have good understanding of industry and risk management, knowledge of

regulations, legal framework and sensitivity to supervisors expectations.

How to apply : Candidates are required to apply online through Bank’s official website

www.canarabank.com

Opening date for submission of application : 26.04.2023

Closing date for submission of application : 17.05.2023

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here