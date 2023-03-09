Canara Bank Recruitment 2023 : Apply for Assistant Vice President & Project Manager vacancies

Applications are invited for various managerial positions in Canara Bank.

Canbank Venture Capital Fund Ltd, a 100% subsidiary of Canara Bank, is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the posts of Asst.Vice President (AVP) (Investments) and Project Manager (PM) (Accounts).

Name of post : Assistant Vice President (Investment)

No. of posts : 1

Qualification : BE/ B.Tech/ MBA (finance)/ CA/ ICWA (CMA). Computer Proficiency is a must.

Experience : Work experience of minimum Three (3) years in Venture Capital/ Private Equity Industry.

Age : Not exceeding 30 years as on 31.01.2023

Name of post : Project Manager (Accounts)

No. of posts : 1

Qualification : CA/B Com or M.com with MBA (Finance)/ ICWA (CMA). Computer Proficiency is a must

Experience : Work experience with at least one year in handling Accounts/finance in Venture Capital/Private Equity Industry or Any Organization.

Age : Not exceeding 30 years as on 31.01.2023

How to apply : Candidates can send the hard copy of the completed application along with Demand Draft for Rs 1000/- in favour of “Canbank Venture Capital Fund Ltd” drawn on Bangalore by Courier / Registered Post / Speed Post so as to reach the The Managing Director, Canbank Venture Capital Fund Ltd, 29, 2nd Floor, Dwarakanath Bhavan, K R Road, Basavanagudi, Bengaluru-560 004 on or before 10th April 2023 by 5 pm.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here

