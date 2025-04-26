Campaign on ‘RTI Act for Protecting Human Rights’ set to launch on Sunday

Guwahati: The campaign titled “Right to Information Act for Protecting Human Rights” will begin in Thrissur, Kerala, on Sunday, April 27, 2025, according to the sources.

Sources confirmed that the State Information Commissioner A. Abdul Hakkim will inaugurate the year-long campaign organized by the State Human Rights Protection Centre in association with various socio-cultural organizations, which aims to raise awareness about the crucial role of the Right to Information (RTI) Act in safeguarding human rights.

Following the inauguration, Ernakulam Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission president D.B. Binu will lead a seminar to discuss the importance of the RTI Act.

Former chairperson of the State Human Rights Commission, P. Mohanadas, will address the gathering and explain how the RTI Act can effectively protect human rights, sources asserted.

Sources added that the inaugural event will take place at Holy Family Church Hall in Chalakudy, starting at 10:30 a.m. on Sunday. Centre president Sivarajan will preside over the proceedings.

Notably, the campaign is part of the celebrations for the 25th anniversary of the State Human Rights Protection Centre and will include a series of programmes throughout the year, including exhibitions, seminars, lectures, and felicitations aimed at promoting human rights awareness and the RTI Act’s role in its protection.