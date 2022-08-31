New Delhi: The Union Cabinet, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has approved the proposal of the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change for signing an MoU with the Government of Nepal on biodiversity conservation.

The approval was passed with a view to strengthen and enhance the coordination and cooperation in the field of forests, wildlife, environment, biodiversity conservation and climate change.

These also include restoration of corridors and interlinking areas and sharing knowledge and best practices, between the two countries.

The MoU would help in promoting cooperation between the Parties in the field of forests, wildlife, environment, biodiversity conservation and climate change, including restoration of corridors and interlinking areas and sharing knowledge and best practices.

Both countries share a long border and have rich fauna and flora.