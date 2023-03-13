C-DAC Recruitment 2023 : Apply for Junior Assistant & Technical Assistant vacancies

Applications are invited for various administrative and technical positions in Centre for Development of Advanced Computing (C-DAC).
Centre for Development of Advanced Computing (C-DAC) is inviting applications from eligible candidates for nine vacant positions.
Name of post : Assistant (Hindi Section)
No. of posts : 1
Qualification :
a. Graduate in any discipline
b. Minimum six month’s certificate course in computers.
c. 7 years of working experience in relevant field or 5 years for a post graduate
Name of post : Attendant
No. of posts : 1
Qualification :
a. Graduation in Commerce/ Arts / Science.
b. Knowledge of computer operation
Experience : 0 -1 year of working experience in relevant field.
Name of post : Junior Assistant
No. of posts : 3
Qualification :
a. Graduation in Commerce/ Arts / Science
b. Six months certificate course in computer operations
c. 3 years of working experience in relevant field for Graduate and 1 year experience for a Post Graduate.
Name of post : Senior Technical Assistant
No. of posts : 2
Qualification :
a. First Class Diploma in Engineering/Computer applications OR
b. First class degree in Computer Science/ Electronics/ IT/Computer applications or relevant domain OR
c. Graduate with first class and DOEACC ‘B’ Level.
Experience :
a. First Class Diploma in Engineering/Computer applications with and 6 years of experience in the relevant field OR
b. First class degree in Computer Science/ Electronics/ IT/Computer applications or relevant domain and 6 years of experience in the relevant field OR
c. Graduate with first class and DOEACC ‘B’ Level with 2 years of experience in the relevant filed.
Name of post : Technical Assistant
No. of posts : 2
Qualification :
- First Class Diploma in Engineering/Computer applications OR
- First class degree in Computer Science/ Electronics/ IT/Computer applications or relevant domain OR
- Trade certificate with NCVT where basic qualification for admission to the Course in Matriculation or equivalent OR
- First class Graduate and DOEACC ‘A’ Level.
Experience :
a. First Class Diploma in Engineering/Computer applications with and 3 years of experience in the relevant field OR
b. First class degree in Computer Science/ Electronics/ IT/Computer applications or relevant domain and 3 years of experience in the relevant field OR
c. Trade certificate with NCVT where basic qualification for admission to the Course in Matriculation or equivalent and 9 years of experience in the relevant field OR
d. Graduate with first class and DOEACC ‘A’ Level with 4 years of experience in the relevant filed.
How to apply : Candidates can apply online for the above positions through the website https://careers.cdac.in/
The last date for online submission of application is March 31, 2023 (upto 1800 hrs.).
Detailed Advertisement : Click Here