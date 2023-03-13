C-DAC Recruitment 2023 : Apply for Junior Assistant & Technical Assistant vacancies

Applications are invited for various administrative and technical positions in Centre for Development of Advanced Computing (C-DAC).

Centre for Development of Advanced Computing (C-DAC) is inviting applications from eligible candidates for nine vacant positions.

Name of post : Assistant (Hindi Section)

No. of posts : 1

Qualification :

a. Graduate in any discipline

b. Minimum six month’s certificate course in computers.

c. 7 years of working experience in relevant field or 5 years for a post graduate

Experience : 7 years of working experience in relevant field for a Graduate or 5 years for a Post Graduate.

Name of post : Attendant

No. of posts : 1

Qualification :

a. Graduation in Commerce/ Arts / Science.

b. Knowledge of computer operation

Experience : 0 -1 year of working experience in relevant field.

Name of post : Junior Assistant

No. of posts : 3

Qualification :

a. Graduation in Commerce/ Arts / Science

b. Six months certificate course in computer operations

c. 3 years of working experience in relevant field for Graduate and 1 year experience for a Post Graduate.

Experience : 3 years of working experience in relevant field for Graduate and 1 year experience for a post graduate.

Name of post : Senior Technical Assistant

No. of posts : 2

Qualification :

a. First Class Diploma in Engineering/Computer applications OR

b. First class degree in Computer Science/ Electronics/ IT/Computer applications or relevant domain OR

c. Graduate with first class and DOEACC ‘B’ Level.

Experience :

a. First Class Diploma in Engineering/Computer applications with and 6 years of experience in the relevant field OR

b. First class degree in Computer Science/ Electronics/ IT/Computer applications or relevant domain and 6 years of experience in the relevant field OR

c. Graduate with first class and DOEACC ‘B’ Level with 2 years of experience in the relevant filed.

Name of post : Technical Assistant

No. of posts : 2

Qualification :

First Class Diploma in Engineering/Computer applications OR

First class degree in Computer Science/ Electronics/ IT/Computer applications or relevant domain OR

Trade certificate with NCVT where basic qualification for admission to the Course in Matriculation or equivalent OR

First class Graduate and DOEACC ‘A’ Level.

Experience :

a. First Class Diploma in Engineering/Computer applications with and 3 years of experience in the relevant field OR

b. First class degree in Computer Science/ Electronics/ IT/Computer applications or relevant domain and 3 years of experience in the relevant field OR

c. Trade certificate with NCVT where basic qualification for admission to the Course in Matriculation or equivalent and 9 years of experience in the relevant field OR

d. Graduate with first class and DOEACC ‘A’ Level with 4 years of experience in the relevant filed.

How to apply : Candidates can apply online for the above positions through the website https://careers.cdac.in/

The last date for online submission of application is March 31, 2023 (upto 1800 hrs.).

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here