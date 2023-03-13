C-DAC Recruitment 2023 : Apply for Junior Assistant & Technical Assistant vacancies

Applications are invited for various administrative and technical positions in Centre for Development of Advanced Computing (C-DAC).

Centre for Development of Advanced Computing (C-DAC) is inviting applications from eligible candidates for nine vacant positions.

Name of post : Assistant (Hindi Section)

No. of posts : 1

Qualification :

a. Graduate in any discipline

b. Minimum six month’s certificate course in computers.

c. 7 years of working experience in relevant field or 5 years for a post graduate

Experience : 7 years of working experience in relevant field for a Graduate or 5 years for a Post Graduate.

Name of post : Attendant

No. of posts : 1

Qualification :

a. Graduation in Commerce/ Arts / Science.

b. Knowledge of computer operation

Experience : 0 -1 year of working experience in relevant field.

Name of post : Junior Assistant 

No. of posts : 3

Qualification :

a. Graduation in Commerce/ Arts / Science

b. Six months certificate course in computer operations

c. 3 years of working experience in relevant field for Graduate and 1 year experience for a Post Graduate.

Experience : 3 years of working experience in relevant field for Graduate and 1 year experience for a post graduate.

Name of post : Senior Technical Assistant

No. of posts : 2

Qualification :

a. First Class Diploma in Engineering/Computer applications  OR

b. First class degree in Computer Science/ Electronics/ IT/Computer applications or relevant domain OR

c. Graduate with first class and DOEACC ‘B’ Level.

Experience :

a. First Class Diploma in Engineering/Computer applications with and 6 years of experience in the relevant field OR

b. First class degree in Computer Science/ Electronics/ IT/Computer applications or relevant domain and 6 years of experience in the relevant field OR

c. Graduate with first class and DOEACC ‘B’ Level with 2 years of experience in the relevant filed.

Name of post : Technical Assistant

No. of posts : 2

Qualification :

  • First Class Diploma in Engineering/Computer applications   OR
  • First class degree in Computer Science/ Electronics/ IT/Computer applications or relevant domain  OR
  • Trade certificate with NCVT where basic qualification for admission to the Course in Matriculation or equivalent OR
  • First class Graduate and DOEACC ‘A’ Level.

Experience :

a. First Class Diploma in Engineering/Computer applications with and 3 years of experience in the relevant field OR

b. First class degree in Computer Science/ Electronics/ IT/Computer applications or relevant domain and 3 years of experience in the relevant field OR

c. Trade certificate with NCVT where basic qualification for admission to the Course in Matriculation or equivalent and 9 years of experience in the relevant field OR

d. Graduate with first class and DOEACC ‘A’ Level with 4 years of experience in the relevant filed.

How to apply : Candidates can apply online for the above positions through the website https://careers.cdac.in/

The last date for online submission of application is March 31, 2023 (upto 1800 hrs.).

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here

Avatar photo

NE NOW NEWS

Northeast Now is a multi-app based hyper-regional bilingual news portal. Mail us at: contact@nenow.in