BSF Recruitment 2023 : Apply online for 247 vacancies

Applications are invited for 247 vacant positions in Border Security Force (BSF).

Border Security Force (BSF) is inviting applications from eligible candidates for 247 vacant positions of Head Constables.

Name of post : Head Constable (Radio Operator)

No. of posts : 217

Qualification : Pass Class 12 with Physics, Chemistry and Maths from a recognized Board as a regular students with aggregate of 60% marks in these three subjects

OR

Matriculation or equivalent from a recognized Board and two years Industrial Training Institute (ITI) Certificate in relevant disciplines

Also Read : Tim Cook ‘can’t wait to return’ to India after his ‘incredible week’ in the country

Name of post : Head Constable (Radio Mechanic)

No. of posts : 30

Qualification : Pass Class 12 with Physics, Chemistry and Maths from a recognized Board as a regular students with aggregate of 60% marks in these three subjects

OR

Matriculation or equivalent from a recognized Board and two years Industrial Training Institute (ITI) Certificate in relevant disciplines

Also Read : Assam : Top 5 insta-worthy or Instgrammable cafes of Guwahati

Pay : Level-4 in Pay Matrix Rs. 25500-81100 (as per 7th CPC)

How to apply : Candidates can apply online for the above positions through the website https://rectt.bsf.gov.in/ up to 11:59 PM of May 12, 2023

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here