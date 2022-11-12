New Delhi: A money lender was shot dead in broad daylight in Delhi’s GTB Enclave by a borrower.

The deceased has been identified as Harish Bhati,43, who had landed the borrower Rs 40,0000.

The accused was identified as Gagan jail who claimed that he shot Bhati because he (Bhati) used to assault and abuse him.

The incident took place on Friday at a residential complex in the area.

Bhati was shot by Jain and was found in an injured condition by the police.

Although he was taken immediately to the hospital, the doctors declared him as brought dead.

Bhati was found to be involved in the money lending business and was named in at least 10 cases.

The police identified Jain through the CCTV footage who lived in the same Janta Flats complex where Bhati was shot.

Jain too was named in four cases and was arrested after a brief operation.

Jain had taken Rs 40,000 from Bhati and paid Rs 4,000 as interest. However, Jain claimed that despite paying back on time, Bhati used to assault and abuse him publicly.

For this, he decided to kill him and shot him on Friday morning.