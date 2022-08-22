AHMEDABAD: Delhi deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia has made a big accusation against the BJP.

Delhi deputy CM Manish Sisodia said that he has been invited by the BJP to join them.

Manish Sisodia has claimed the BJP has offered to “shut all cases” against him if he quit the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP).

Sisodia alleged that he has received a text message saying that if he joins the BJP, the CBI and ED cases that have been lodged against him would be dropped.

“I received text saying CBI and ED cases would be taken back if I leave the party and break it while leaving it,” Delhi deputy CM and senior AAP leader Manish Sisodia said.

“They (BJP) also promised me the post of CM. But I am not here to become CM, but to give best education to students across country,” Delhi deputy CM Manish Sisodia said.

“My reply to BJP is that I am a descendant of Maharana Pratap and a Rajput. I am ready to get beheaded but can never bow down before conspirators and corrupt people. All the cases against me are false. Do whatever you (BJP) want to do,” he said in a tweet in Hindi.

Notably, deputy chief minister of Delhi – Manish Sisodia has been charged by the CBI over allegations linked to a liquor policy.