PATNA: The Bihar government has released its report on the recently concluded caste survey in the state.

According to the Bihar caste survey, over 63 percent of the population in the state comprise of different backward classes.

The data of the Bihar caste survey stated: OBC population in the state is 27.1286% while, the extremely backward class (EBC) comprises 36.0148%.

The Scheduled Caste (SC) population in Bihar is at 19.6518% while the Scheduled Tribe (ST) population is 1.6824%.

On the other hand, the general caste population stands at 15.5224%.

The report also revealed that Hindus comprise 81.9986% of the population while the Muslim share is at 17.7088%.

This Bihar caste survey report is likely to shake up the national politics in the country ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, with the ruling-BJP being already pushed into a corner.

The opposition INDIA bloc parties, including the Congress, welcomed the Bihar government’s caste census results and urged the Centre to conduct a similar exercise at the national level.

Meanwhile, a day after releasing data of the caste survey in the state, Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar has called an all-party meeting to present the findings of the census report.

On the other hand, former Bihar chief minister and union minister Lalu Prasad Yadav said the survey sets the tone for “a nationwide caste census which will be undertaken when we (INDIA bloc) form the next government at the Centre”.

Reacting to the case survey in Bihar, Prime Minister Narendra Modi accused the opposition parties of “trying to divide the country in the name of caste”.

The last time a census of all castes was conducted was in 1931.