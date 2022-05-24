New Delhi: The All India Backward and Minority Communities Employees Federation (BAMCEF) has called for a Bharat Bandh on Wednesday (May 25) over the Centre not conducting a caste-based census for the Other Backward Classes (OBC).

Neeraj Dhiman, the Saharanpur District President of the Bahujan Mukti Party (BMP), said the federation is also protesting against the use of EVMs during elections and the issue of reservations for the SC/ST/OBC in private sectors.

The Bahujan Mukti Party and Bahujan Kranti Morcha have extended support to the of bandh.

BKM convener Waman Meshram claimed that some forces are creating an atmosphere of disturbance to divert the attention of people from the bandh, especially the OBCs so that they cannot join the movement.

The bandh has also been called to demand a law guaranteeing MSP to farmers, non-implementation of NRC/CAA/NPR and resumption of the old pension scheme.

Also, they are demanding separate electorates in OBC reservation in Panchayat elections in Odisha and Madhya Pradesh.

The outfits said that tribal people should not be displaced under the garb of environmental protection.

Another demand that they are demanding from the government is that vaccination should not be made compulsory.