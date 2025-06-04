Guwahati: A celebratory gathering for the Royal Challengers Bengaluru’s (RCB) historic IPL 2025 championship victory tragically turned into a stampede outside the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium on Wednesday, resulting in at least 11 confirmed deaths and 33 injuries, including a six-year-old girl.

The devastating incident unfolded as thousands of enthusiastic RCB fans converged at the stadium gates, eagerly anticipating the arrival of the triumphant squad.

Initial reports suggested over 50 injuries, a figure later updated by official statements confirming the grim toll.

Sources indicate that the overwhelming crowd led to a dangerous crush, raising significant concerns about crowd management and safety protocols for large public events.

Emergency services swiftly transported the injured to Bowring Hospital in Shivajinagar and Vaidehi Hospital on Mallya Road.

Authorities at Bowring Hospital confirmed six fatalities among those admitted, while Vaidehi Hospital reported four deaths among the 15 patients it received.

Following the incident, Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah addressed the media, confirming the tragic outcome. “A grave tragedy has occurred. Unfortunately, 11 people have died in a stampede, while 33 people have been injured and are receiving treatment in hospitals. I visited the injured in Bowring and Vaidehi Hospitals,” he stated.

Furthermore, the Chief Minister, on his official social media handle X, offers deepest condolences to the bereaved families and prays for a speedy recovery to the injured.

Deeply shocked by the tragic loss of lives in the stampede during the RCB victory celebrations near Chinnaswamy Stadium. A moment of joy has been eclipsed by sorrow.



I extend my deepest condolences to the bereaved families and wish a speedy recovery to the injured.… — Siddaramaiah (@siddaramaiah) June 4, 2025

Sources asserted that the on-ground police personnel reportedly made repeated appeals to the surging crowd to maintain order and disperse, warning against unlawful entry and unsafe behavior.

Despite these warnings, the crowd grew increasingly restless and unmanageable. Law enforcement resorted to a mild lathi-charge at several points in an attempt to manage the escalating and chaotic situation.

Earlier in the day, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar felicitated the Royal Challengers Bengaluru team prior to their expected appearance at the stadium.