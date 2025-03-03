Guwahati: A survey conducted by a students’ organization of Bengaluru among Scheduled Caste (SC), Scheduled Tribe (ST), and Other Backward Class (OBC) students has found that around 83% of them have not yet received their scholarship for 2024.

Officials in the department attributed the delay to a lack of funds.

The All India Democratic Students Organization (AIDSO) conducted a survey in Bengaluru, reaching 3,000 students.

The survey included students receiving scholarships for SC/ST and backward-cum-minority categories.

Nearly half of surveyed students were from government degree colleges, 9% from post-graduate programs, and 7% each from engineering and medical fields.

The survey revealed that 59% of students did not receive scholarships in 2022, 66% in 2023, and 83% in 2024. AIDSO stated that OBC students are most affected by this issue.

The scholarship is funded jointly by the central government (60%) and the state government (40%).

The Department of Social Welfare reported that it has distributed scholarships to 95% of SC/ST students.

According to the data, only 6,480 students have yet to receive their scholarships this year.