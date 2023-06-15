BEL Recruitment 2023 : Apply for Trainee Officer vacancy

Applications are invited for various administrative positions in Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL).

Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL) is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the post of Trainee Officer – I (Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR)) for its Corporate Office located at Outer Ring Road, Nagawara,Bengaluru.

Name of post : Trainee Officer – I (Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR))

No. of posts : 1

Qualification : Masters in Social Work from recognized University / Institution in Community

Development disciplines. Candidates belonging to any other discipline will not be considered for this post. Candidate must possess minimum percentage of marks (aggregate of all semesters / years) of 55% and above. Working knowledge of Computer, MS Office Tools, Good Communication Skills (Oral & Written). Knowledge of Govt. Legislation on CSR will be an added advantage

How to apply : Candidates can apply online for the above posts through the Google Form link https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSelUv5tFPcnNAbOtUOz_Hc-nZnHMCpRxNC-h6qA_QY2M3MXUg/viewform up to 28th June 2023

Application Fees : Rs.177/- (Rs.150/- + 18% GST). Candidates belonging to SC, ST, and PwBD

categories are exempted from payment of application fee.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here