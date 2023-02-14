Bank of Baroda Recruitment 2023 Apply for HR Manager vacancies

Applications are invited for various managerial positions in Bank of Baroda.
Bank of Baroda is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the posts of Chief and Senior Manager in HR Analytics on contractual basis.
Name of post : Chief- HR Analytics
No. of posts : 1
Qualification :
Mandatory: Graduation in any discipline from AICTE/UGC/Govt approved University and Advanced Degree (master’s or above) in a quantitative subject such as Engineering, Mathematics, Operations Research, Statistics, Data Mining, Econometrics.
Desirable : Diploma/ certification in HR Analytics
Experience : Minimum 7 years’ experience in Analytics, out of which 3 years in HR Analytics in large organizations preferably in BFSI sector
Age : Min: 29 Years, Max: 45 Years
Name of post : Senior Manager- HR Analytics
No. of posts : 1
Qualification :
Mandatory: Graduation in any discipline from AICTE/UGC/Govt approved University and Advanced Degree (master’s or above) in a quantitative subject such as Engineering, Mathematics, Operations Research, Statistics, Data Mining, Econometrics.
Desirable : Diploma/ certification in HR Analytics
Experience : Minimum 5 years’ experience in Analytics, out of which 2 years in HR Analytics in large organizations preferably in BFSI sector.
Age : Min: 27 Years, Max: 40 Years
How to apply : Candidates can apply online for the above positions through the website https://www.bankofbaroda.in/ up to March 2, 2023.
Application Fees :
- Rs.600/- + Applicable Taxes + Payment Gateway Charges for General, EWS & OBC candidates
- Rs.100/- + Applicable Taxes + Payment Gateway Charges for SC, ST, PWD & Women
Detailed Advertisement : Click Here
