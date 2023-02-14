Bank of Baroda Recruitment 2023 Apply for HR Manager vacancies

Applications are invited for various managerial positions in Bank of Baroda.

Bank of Baroda is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the posts of Chief and Senior Manager in HR Analytics on contractual basis.

Name of post : Chief- HR Analytics

No. of posts : 1

Qualification :

Mandatory: Graduation in any discipline from AICTE/UGC/Govt approved University and Advanced Degree (master’s or above) in a quantitative subject such as Engineering, Mathematics, Operations Research, Statistics, Data Mining, Econometrics.

Desirable : Diploma/ certification in HR Analytics

Experience : Minimum 7 years’ experience in Analytics, out of which 3 years in HR Analytics in large organizations preferably in BFSI sector

Age : Min: 29 Years, Max: 45 Years

Name of post : Senior Manager- HR Analytics

No. of posts : 1

Qualification :

Mandatory: Graduation in any discipline from AICTE/UGC/Govt approved University and Advanced Degree (master’s or above) in a quantitative subject such as Engineering, Mathematics, Operations Research, Statistics, Data Mining, Econometrics.

Desirable : Diploma/ certification in HR Analytics

Experience : Minimum 5 years’ experience in Analytics, out of which 2 years in HR Analytics in large organizations preferably in BFSI sector.

Age : Min: 27 Years, Max: 40 Years

How to apply : Candidates can apply online for the above positions through the website https://www.bankofbaroda.in/ up to March 2, 2023.

Application Fees :

Rs.600/- + Applicable Taxes + Payment Gateway Charges for General, EWS & OBC candidates

Rs.100/- + Applicable Taxes + Payment Gateway Charges for SC, ST, PWD & Women

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here

