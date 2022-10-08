Nashik: On Saturday morning at least eleven people died while 38 were left injured as a bus caught fire after it had hit a diesel-tanker truck at Nashik in Maharashtra.

As per reports, the bus was on the Aurangabad road in Nashik when it hit the trailer truck.

Police said that of the people killed in the incident, most were passengers of the sleeper coach.

The injured have been shifted to a hospital and are being treated.

The police said a case regarding the incident has been registered and an investigation has been launched to ascertain how the fire exactly took place.

Locals said that the incident took place at around 5:15 am.

The state government following the incident has announced a compensation of Rs 5 lakh for the family members of the deceased.

The government has also said it will bear all the medical expenses of the injured.